Union Budget 2017: Microsoft India Pleased With Youth Empowering Measures

Union Budget 2017 was much centric to the Digital India initiative. With the launch of SWAYAM and measures towards cyber-security, the Budget is sure to move Indian citizens towards digitisation.

"The Finance Minister has presented a balanced budget, underlined by the continued push to using technology to aid a digital economy. As India strengthens its position on the global map, the need for skilled youth is crucial. The budget’s focus on extending market relevant training for the youth and setting up 100 international skill centres across the country, is a positive move. The emphasis on science and technology for students, and launch of SWAYAM, will further empower India’s youth for the future." says Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India

He further adds, "I am glad to witness the increasing focus on cybersecurity, which is critical to securing the economy’s digital transformation. The reduction of corporate tax for MSMEs is a welcome move and will boost the economic growth. The momentum in the implementation of GST is promising and I look forward to seeing it unfold in the coming months."

