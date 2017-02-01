Union Budget 2017: Opera Software Commends CERT Proposal

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced two new schemes to boost the adoption of BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) digital payment app.

"This year’s Union budget is game changing and progressive. Demonetization is leading Indians to shift towards a Digital India. The cashback scheme and referral bonus to promote the usage of BHIM app will make citizens more comfortable with mobile wallets. This is extremely encouraging for a company operating in internet space like us because the number of Indians coming online will increase exponentially." says Sunil Kamath, ‎Vice President - South Asia & Southeast Asia at Opera.

He further adds, "Our country is becoming the victim of hackers, the proposal of a dedicated Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) for the financial sector is a beneficial move as it would help in keeping transactions safe and secure. Moreover, the extension of tax holiday from existing 5 years to 7 years will cheer up the start-up ecosystem. We wish the finance minister a great luck to implement all the progressive reforms."

