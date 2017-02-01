Union Budget 2017: TCS CFO Rajesh Gopinathan Rates it 8 of 10

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley eased income tax rates for those on modest incomes and slashed corporate taxes for small and medium firms in his Budget for 2016-17 that focuses on lifting up rural incomes while simultaneously pressing ahead with reforms in several sectors of the Indian economy.

Sharing his thoughts on it Rajesh Gopinathan, CFO and VP, TCS said, “The Union Budget 2017-18 focuses on inclusion, transparency, fiscal responsibility and gives a big push to the Digital economy. It encourages a shift to digital platforms with incentives to payers as well as merchants driving convenience, efficiency and transparency.”

“An increased allocation to BharatNet will bring high-speed broadband connectivity to more than 1,50,000 gram panchayats, with wifi hot spots and access to digital services at low tariffs. The proposed DigiGaon initiative to provide telemedicine, education and skills through digital technology will increase empowerment,” he added.