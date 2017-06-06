Upcoming Video Games For PS4, Xbox, PC: Wipeout Omega, Farming Simulator 18 And More

Three back catalogue picks from a classic speed racing franchise arrive on PS4 in the "Wipeout Omega Collection," rally-based four-wheeled scramble "Dirt 4" arrives to much anticipation, "Farming Simulator 18" encourages portable plant-tending, "Superbeat: Xonic" makes fast fingers dance, and rock band Motorhead provides endorsement for a new edition of action game "Victor Vran."

Wipeout Omega Collection

- For PS4

- From June 6

Scooping up 2008's PlayStation 3 release "Wipeout HD," 2009 expansion "Wipeout HD Fury" and 2012's Vita game "Wipeout 2048" into a single package, this remaster boasts even slicker graphics, higher resolutions, and greater detail for the hover-racing franchise.

Farming Simulator 18

- For iOS, Android, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation Vita

- From June 6

After last year's "Farming Simulator 17" released for computer and high-powered home consoles, this annual iteration arrives on a quartet of portable formats, bringing with it pleasing incremental upgrades such as sunflower harvesting, pig transportation, and (new for 3DS) forestry, as players establish and expand their farming operations through trade, technology, and good ol' toil.

Superbeat: Xonic

- For PS4, XBO

- From June 6 (PS4 North Americas,) June 7 (XBO,) June 9 (PS4 INT)

Tap in time to a clutch of genre-spanning tracks, tour levels based on over a dozen real-world nightclubs, and strive for high scores against friends and the wider "Superbeat: Xonic" community. Well received on Vita upon its 2015 release.

superbeatxonic.com

Dirt 4

- For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC

- From June 9

Codemasters enjoyed a magnificent return to form with "Dirt Rally" and the series takes another step with the broad historical scope of "Dirt 4" and the introduction of a procedurally generated course creation engine. That, combined with jostling 8-player races and team management aspects, need to show that "Dirt 4" is just as good now, without the official WRC license, as it was in years gone by.

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition

- For PS4, XBO, WinPC

Representing a successful change in direction for Bulgarian studio Haemimont when first released in 2015, previously known empire management franchise "Tropico," action title "Victor Vran" mined European fantasy traditions with an adventure reminiscent of the great "Diablo" series. Now it's being revived once more in a new package which adds two new excursions for the demon hunter: the Fractured Worlds expansion and, quite incredibly "Motorhead: Through the Ages," a "wild, rock adventure, inspired by, officially endorsed by, and starring, the loudest band in the world."

