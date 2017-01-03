US Based Masimo Unveils Two Medical Devices in Bengaluru

US-based non-invasive technology major Masimo on Monday unveiled two medical devices for patient monitoring.

"Our non-invasive patient monitoring devices help clinicians get the best results," said the California-based manufacturer's founder and Chief Executive Joe Kiani.

Also read: Tata Motors Aims to Launch Kite 5 by March 2017

Rad-97 Pulse-CO Oximeter, which is intended to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates and improve critical congenital heart disease screening, while and Sedline Brain function monitoring, with four simultaneous electro-cephalogram leads, enables continuous assessment of brain's both sides and an easy-to-interpret, high-resolution display of bi-hemispheric activity.

"With a large population and a growing demand for improved quality of life, including healthcare, India continues to be a focus market for us," Kiani told reporters.

"We are committed to doing what is best for patient care in India. In our engagement with Indian hospitals, we have seen an increased awareness of and commitment to patient safety requirements," said Masimo Country Manager Bharat Monteiro.

Also read: OnePlus 5 With Water Resistance to Launch Soon? Here's What to Expect

The company will continue to invest in India and strive to make its products as accessible as possible, they said, adding their devices are estimated to be used on about 100 million patients in hospitals and other healthcare settings the world over.

"With Rad-97, we will be able to use Masimo's SET pulse oximetry in more care areas, including ward monitoring, which will help facilitate better monitoring and patient treatment," said Narayana Health Hospitals Managing Director Ashutosh Raghuvanshi.

Also read: Honda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017