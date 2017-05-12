US President Donald Trump's Tweets 'Important', Says Twitter CEO

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has termed the tweets of US President Donald Trump as "really important" saying it is crucial to hear from him directly for accountability's sake.

According to a report in CNET on Thursday, Dorsey told NBC's host Willie Geist that people must directly hear the conversation from those in-charge then having them behind closed doors.

"It's really important to hold them accountable. And I believe it's really important to have these conversations out in the open," Dorsey was quoted as saying.

According to its executives, Twitter's users surged to 328 million mainly due to its increasing political presence, and tweets of Trump.

Trump has been a prolific user of the social media platform and his tweets garner tremendous response on Twitter.

Sometimes though, the controversial nature of Trump tweets, like the one related to the firing of FBI Director James Comey, leave the users of micro-blogging site baffled.

For Dorsey, listening to Trump is important to know what is going on.

"So if we're all to suddenly take these platforms away, where does it go? What happens? It goes in the dark. And I just don't think that's good for anyone," Dorsey stated.

