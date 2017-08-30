Tech
Vishal Sikka’s Wife Vandana Quits Infosys Foundation in US

"We thank Vandana Sikka, as she decides to move on from the organisation. We acknowledge her contribution in leading the Foundation's initiatives over the last two years and five months," said the company in a statement.

IANS

Updated:August 30, 2017, 9:18 AM IST
Vandana Sikka, wife of former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka, resigned as Chairperson Infosys Foundation, USA, said the software major on Tuesday. Sikka resigned as the company's CEO on August 18 and as its Executive Vice-Chairman on August 24 after joining three years ago in 2014.

"We thank Vandana Sikka, as she decides to move on from the organisation. We acknowledge her contribution in leading the Foundation's initiatives over the last two years and five months," said the company in a statement here.

The Foundation's US arm will continue to focus on its mission to inspire children, young adults and educators to become creators of technology.

