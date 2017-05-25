Vertu Signature Cobra: Check Out the Rs 2.3 Crore Feature Phone from Vertu

Vertu has officially unveiled its Vertu Signature Cobra at a whopping price of bearly Rs 2.3 crore. This is a feature phone and would be available online via a Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com.

Vertu Signature Cobra phone's highlight is its design that has a snake figure wrapped around the edges of the device.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Vertu has confirmed that there will be only eight units of the new Signature Cobra feature phone to be made available across the globe.

According to GizChina, out of all eight, only one unit will be available in China.

What makes the Vertu Signature Cobra feature phone cost a bomb are the 439 rubies fitted in a cobra design. The cobra design is around the front and the eyes pack 2 emerald stones as well. The new Vertu phone is also said to come with other gems too.

Specifications of the Vertu Signature Cobra include a 2-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 240 x 320 TFT LCD display, which is protected by sapphire crystal. The device offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

It packs a removable battery and a talk-time of five and half hours.