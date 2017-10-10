[Video] Samsung Phone Explodes in Man's Pocket; Third-Party Battery Being Blamed

Samsung has been associated with exploding smartphones notoriously too often since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. A recent report has revealed that a Samsung smartphone has yet again exploded and this time, in a man’s pocket, leaving him with minor injuries. In a recent CCTV footage shared by Channel NewsAsia, a 47-year-old man (identified as Yulianto), can be seen struggling to remove his shirt which caught fire as a Samsung smartphone placed in his left breast pocket burst into flames. The incident took place inside Hotel Ciputra Semarang in Indonesia. After a few seconds of panic-stricken struggle, Yulianto managed to remove his burning shirt with the help of bystanders.Yulianto later revealed that the smartphone he had been using was a Samsung Grand Duos 2013 model. Yulianto also mentioned that he had not experienced any such problems with his smartphone before this. “There was a strong sensation of heat and I felt something start to shake. Before I knew what was happening there was fire and I panicked. I took off my shirt as quickly as I could” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.With much at stake this time, Samsung was quick to respond to the incident. As per the company’s findings, the device was not being run by a Samsung approved battery, as the victim had been using a third-party battery for his smartphone. “We sincerely wish for our customer’s swift recovery, and strongly recommend all our consumers to use Samsung’s genuine or approved batteries that have been specifically designed for use in Samsung products” a Samsung official has said in a statement to CNET.