[Video] Samsung Phone Explodes in Man's Pocket; Third-Party Battery Being Blamed
A recent report has revealed about a battery explosion incident that took place with a Samsung Galaxy Duos device in Indonesia. The smartphone was reportedly a 2013 model and was running on a third-party battery which was not Samsung approved.
A recent report has revealed a battery explosion incident that took place in Indonesia with a Samsung Galaxy Duos device. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Samsung has been associated with exploding smartphones notoriously too often since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. A recent report has revealed that a Samsung smartphone has yet again exploded and this time, in a man’s pocket, leaving him with minor injuries. In a recent CCTV footage shared by Channel NewsAsia, a 47-year-old man (identified as Yulianto), can be seen struggling to remove his shirt which caught fire as a Samsung smartphone placed in his left breast pocket burst into flames. The incident took place inside Hotel Ciputra Semarang in Indonesia. After a few seconds of panic-stricken struggle, Yulianto managed to remove his burning shirt with the help of bystanders.
Yulianto later revealed that the smartphone he had been using was a Samsung Grand Duos 2013 model. Yulianto also mentioned that he had not experienced any such problems with his smartphone before this. “There was a strong sensation of heat and I felt something start to shake. Before I knew what was happening there was fire and I panicked. I took off my shirt as quickly as I could” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.
With much at stake this time, Samsung was quick to respond to the incident. As per the company’s findings, the device was not being run by a Samsung approved battery, as the victim had been using a third-party battery for his smartphone. “We sincerely wish for our customer’s swift recovery, and strongly recommend all our consumers to use Samsung’s genuine or approved batteries that have been specifically designed for use in Samsung products” a Samsung official has said in a statement to CNET.
Watch Video: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Review | The Premium Xiaomi For India | News18 Tech
Yulianto later revealed that the smartphone he had been using was a Samsung Grand Duos 2013 model. Yulianto also mentioned that he had not experienced any such problems with his smartphone before this. “There was a strong sensation of heat and I felt something start to shake. Before I knew what was happening there was fire and I panicked. I took off my shirt as quickly as I could” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.
With much at stake this time, Samsung was quick to respond to the incident. As per the company’s findings, the device was not being run by a Samsung approved battery, as the victim had been using a third-party battery for his smartphone. “We sincerely wish for our customer’s swift recovery, and strongly recommend all our consumers to use Samsung’s genuine or approved batteries that have been specifically designed for use in Samsung products” a Samsung official has said in a statement to CNET.
Watch Video: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Review | The Premium Xiaomi For India | News18 Tech
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'BCCI Funding Will Help Produce Dhonis and Kohlis from North East'
- Priyank Sharma to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash Dadlani?
- Royal Enfield 1000cc By Carberry Motorcycles Launched For Rs 7.35 Lakhs
- From Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Sridevi, Celebrities Who Wowed In Traditional Attires
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer