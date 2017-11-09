Vivo Launches Blue Colour Variant For The Vivo V7+

Vivo, today launched an energetic blue colour variant of its best-selling V7+smartphone in India. Priced at Rs. 21,990, V7+ will be available in stores on November 15, 2017, onwards. The customers can pre-book the all-new V7+ exclusively on Amazon.in from 10th –14th November 2017. The device is currently available in Champagne Gold and Matte Black colour in the market.The Vivo V7+ boasts of a superior selfie quality owing to a 24-megapixel selfie shooter embedded into in. The Vivo V7+ also comes with a Full View Display that borrows its design from the Samsung Galaxy S8’s ‘Infinity Display’. In terms of specifications, the Vivo smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM, along with a 64GB internal storage.The Vivo V7+ comes with a 5.99-inch HD display and runs the Android 7.1.2 Nougat, topped with Vivo’s own FunTouch 3.2 OS. The V7+ is backed by a 3225 mAh battery and comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. It also offers features like Selfie flash and a dual SIM slot, along with a dedicated microSD.