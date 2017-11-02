Vivo Offers One-Time Screen Replacement For Select Smartphones at Rs 990
Vivo India announced the “Full View Forever” offer for buyers on the newly launched V7+. As part of the offer, customers can avail one-time replacement of a damaged screen within 12 months of activating their phone. The offer is valid only for phones that have been purchased and activated during the period of November 1 to December 31, 2017, both days inclusive.
Under the “Full View Forever” offer, customers will be allowed to replace damaged or broken screens at all authorized Vivo service centers across the country by paying a nominal charge of INR 990 only. Technicians at the service center will screen the product for damages and will extend their discretion on the same. The offer is not applicable if the phone is not activated within the offer period even though it might be purchased during the said period.
