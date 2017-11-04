Vivo Opens First 'Experience Center' in Bengaluru

As competition among top smartphone manufacturers gets stiffer, Chinese handset maker Vivo on Friday opened its maiden offline "Experience Center" in Bengaluru in the presence of Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan. Spread across 3,600 square feet, the "Experience Center" features retail community zones where prospective buyers can access the entire range of "Y" and "V" series of smartphones."The launch of our first 'Experience Center' in India is for customers to experience our products before making a purchase decision. We will be launching additional 'Experience Centers' across key markets in the country in the coming months," said Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India, in a statement. The company currently has 80,000 retail stores across the country, including Vivo exclusive stores.