Vivo V5 Plus First Impressions Review: Ups the Selfie Ante

Upping the ante in the selfie-focused segment of smartphones, the Vivo V5 Plus was officially launched in India on January 24 with dual front cameras. The dual cameras on the front are definitely V5's USP, but would that be enough for buyers to consider it? Here are the first impressions of the V5 Plus.

Vivo V5 Plus is essentially a mid-range premium device that feels good to hold and looks solid. The all-metal unibody design with antenna bands at the top and a slightly protruding camera are some of the few traits Vivo has 'borrowed' from the iPhone 7. Having said that, the phone looks pretty good especially when we take a look at its rear side.

Vivo V5 Plus for a price of Rs 27,980 offers a 20MP front camera with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.0 aperture along with another 8MP camera to provide depth, especially for bokeh shots.

The gold colour review unit that we received looked quite good and felt solid too. The smartphone has a thin frame and rounded edges that make it very ergonomic. The front cameras have been engineered with Sony especially to capture the attention of selfie-lovers and the V5 Plus does the job gracefully.

It is also the first Android phone that can capture selfies with 'Bokeh' effect. The rear camera captured decent images in ample light. Images clicked on low light lacked details and had noise too.

It runs FunTouch 3.0 based on Android 6.0 marshmallow that was smooth and showed no lags. The 5.5-inch full-HD IPS screen (1080x1920 pixels) display has decent sunlight legibility and the screen looks crisp with decent colour saturation.

It is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, has 4GB of RAM, and a fingerprint scanner is placed right on the home button. The single speaker grill at the bottom was pretty loud but did not produce quality sound.

(Image: News18.com)

The device packs a 3,055mAh non-removable battery and supports fast charging. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card.

In terms of connectivity, the V5 Plus offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS.