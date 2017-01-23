Vivo V5 Plus, With 20-megapixel Front Camera, to Launch Today

Vivo V5 Plus, the company's flagship phone for 2017, is set to launch in India on Monday (January 23). Vivo has slated the launch of the selfie-focussed smartphone at 12pm IST at an event in Delhi.

The Vivo V5 Plus has also been up for preorders at a price of Rs 27,980, though. It was unveiled globally last week.

The device packs a 16-megapixel rear camera coupled with a LED flash. The USP of the phone is its camera with a dual setup at the front with 20-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.

The front snapper on the Vivo V5 Plus has been co-engineered with Sony and has IMX376 1/2.78-inch sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens system. The 8-megapixel camera has been included to capture depth-of-field information. This enables it to give 'Bokeh' effect from its front camera.

The Vivo V5 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, has 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It houses a 3160 mAh battery in an all-metal unibody design that supports fast charging. In terms of software, the phone uses Funtouch UI that is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

In terms of connectivity, the V5 Plus has GPS, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 4.2. According to the company website, the phone will be available in Gold colour variant only.

The smartphone measures 152.8x74.00x7.26 mm and weighs 158.6-gram. The Vivo V5 Plus comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded right into the home button.