Vivo V5 Plus with 20MP Plus 8MP Dual Front Cameras Launched For Rs 27,980

At a time when smartphone brands are providing dual-lens cameras at the back, Chinese player Vivo introduced its V5 Plus with a dual-lens camera on the front to capture “amazing” selfies. The Vivo V5 Plus for a price of Rs 27,980 offers a 20MP front camera with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.0 aperture along with another 8MP camera to provide depth, especially for bokeh shots. The smartphone will be available starting February 1.

The Vivo V5 Plus. (Image: News18.com)

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Was The Last Phone to be Launched by Hugo Barra as he Quits

The Vivo V5 Plus comes with in a full-metal body and looks very similar to the iPhone 7. There is a 2.5D Corning Gorilla 5 IPS LCD display measuring 5.5-inches with 1080p FHD resolution. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory without microSD card support.

Also read: Samsung Explains What Caused Galaxy Note 7 Explosions

It is a dual-SIM VoLTE smartphone and runs Android Marshmallow-based Funtouch OS 3.0. There is a 16MP rear camera with LED Flash on both sides. Backed by a 3,160mAh battery, the device is secured by a fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo V5 Plus. (Image: News18.com)

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review: The Darth Maul Phone at a Price of Rs 9,999