Vivo V5 Plus With Dual Front Camera To Launch on Jan 23 For Rs 27,500

Vivo will launch its V5 Plus with dual-front cameras in India on January 23. The device is expected to be priced around Rs 27,500. A Malaysian website has already listed the product and had revealed the price of the phone at RM 1799 which is approximately Rs 27,500.

The Vivo V5 Plus runs Android Marshmallow and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage which can be expandable up to 256GB.

There is a 16-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash along with dual-lens in the front (20MP + 8MP). The device is powered by a 3,160mAh battery and sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display.

The smartphone will go up against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and the Honor 6X.

Honor is launching its SWAG phone on 24th January in India which also has a dual-camera setup on its primary camera. The Honor 6X is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.

Vivo is planning to enter the OnePlus 3t territory with the Vivo V5 Plus. Watch this space for the review of this phone.