Vivo V5s Review: Selfie Lovers Will Love This Rs 18,990 Smartphone

Vivo has launched the selfie-centric V5s smartphone with a big 20-megapixel selfie camera with ‘moonlight glow’ meant to improve photography in low-light conditions.

Its metal unibody design, antenna bands at the top and a slightly protruding camera are some of the few traits Vivo has borrowed from the iPhone 7. Having said that, this has worked in Vivo’s favour and gets a thumbs up from our side.

Vivo has co-engineered the front cameras with Sony especially to capture the attention of selfie-lovers. There’s an interesting addition to the camera of V5s – the ‘group selfie’ feature. It works quite like panoramic photography and enables the user to capture wide selfies. The rear snapper in the V5s is a 13-megapixel camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and LED flash.

A 1.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC powers the device and there is 4GB of RAM.

The V5s runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow wrapped under Vivo’s custom Funtouch OS. The Vivo V5s seems to be a worthy upgrade from last year’s V5. It is a decent performer and undoubtedly a selfie lover's delight.