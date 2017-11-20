Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vivo V7 India To Launch Today: Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live And More

Vivo V7, as the device has been named by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, boasts of an edge-to-edge Full-Screen display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

News18 Tech

Updated:November 20, 2017, 12:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vivo V7 India To Launch Today: Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live And More
Vivo V7 India To Launch Today: Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live And More (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
Vivo is set to come up with its next bezel-less device in India today. Vivo V7, as the device has been named by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, boasts of an edge-to-edge Full-Screen display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Along with this, the smartphone will also sport a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The launch event for the Vivo V7 India is scheduled for 1 pm IST today. The smartphone has earlier been unveiled in Indonesia last week and was priced at IDR 3,799,000 (~Rs 18,300).

Watch: India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a Smartphone


 

In terms of specifications, Vivo V7 features 5.7-inch bezel-less display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core SoC. The smartphone carries a 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 7.1.2-based Funtouch OS 3.2.

News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Indian Consumer App of the Year: Walnut or Swiggy? Vote And Win

In terms of optics, the V7+ comes with a whopping 16-megapixel primary camera and an even better 24-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.
The buyers can buy Vivo V7 exclusively on Flipkart. Flipkart will be offering various deals for the buyers of Vivo V7 like no-cost EMI’s, exchange offer and cash back to those who pre-book the phone today after the launch.

Also Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES