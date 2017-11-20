Vivo V7 India To Launch Today: Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live And More

Vivo is set to come up with its next bezel-less device in India today. Vivo V7, as the device has been named by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, boasts of an edge-to-edge Full-Screen display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Along with this, the smartphone will also sport a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The launch event for the Vivo V7 India is scheduled for 1 pm IST today. The smartphone has earlier been unveiled in Indonesia last week and was priced at IDR 3,799,000 (~Rs 18,300).In terms of specifications, Vivo V7 features 5.7-inch bezel-less display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core SoC. The smartphone carries a 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 7.1.2-based Funtouch OS 3.2.In terms of optics, the V7+ comes with a whopping 16-megapixel primary camera and an even better 24-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.The buyers can buy Vivo V7 exclusively on Flipkart. Flipkart will be offering various deals for the buyers of Vivo V7 like no-cost EMI’s, exchange offer and cash back to those who pre-book the phone today after the launch.