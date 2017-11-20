Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vivo V7 Launched Today: Price, Specifications, Offers And More

Vivo has launched its new bezel-less smartphone Vivo V7 in India for Rs 18,999.

News18 Tech

Updated:November 20, 2017, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vivo V7 Launched Today: Price, Specifications, Offers And More
Vivo V7 Launchd Today in India: Price, Specifications, Offers And More (image: Vivo)
The Vivo has launched its new bezel-less smartphone Vivo V7, a smaller version of the Vivo V7+ in India at an event in Gurugram. Vivo V7, as the device has been named by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, boasts of an edge-to-edge Full-Screen display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Along with this, the smartphone also sports a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Watch: India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a Smartphone


 

In terms of specifications, Vivo V7 features 5.7-inch bezel-less display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core SoC. The smartphone carries a 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 7.1.2-based Funtouch OS 3.2. Connectivity options on the Vivo V7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and FM radio.

In terms of optics, the V7+ comes with a 16-megapixel primary camera and an even better 24-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

The buyers can buy Vivo V7 exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 18,990. Flipkart will be offering various deals for the buyers of Vivo V7 like no-cost EMI’s, exchange offer and cash back to those who pre-book the phone today after the launch.

Also Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?




Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES