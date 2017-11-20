Vivo V7 Launched Today: Price, Specifications, Offers And More

The Vivo has launched its new bezel-less smartphone Vivo V7, a smaller version of the Vivo V7+ in India at an event in Gurugram. Vivo V7, as the device has been named by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, boasts of an edge-to-edge Full-Screen display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Along with this, the smartphone also sports a 24-megapixel selfie camera.In terms of specifications, Vivo V7 features 5.7-inch bezel-less display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core SoC. The smartphone carries a 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 7.1.2-based Funtouch OS 3.2. Connectivity options on the Vivo V7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and FM radio.In terms of optics, the V7+ comes with a 16-megapixel primary camera and an even better 24-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.The buyers can buy Vivo V7 exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 18,990. Flipkart will be offering various deals for the buyers of Vivo V7 like no-cost EMI’s, exchange offer and cash back to those who pre-book the phone today after the launch.