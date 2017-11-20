Vivo V7 Launched Today: Price, Specifications, Offers And More
Vivo has launched its new bezel-less smartphone Vivo V7 in India for Rs 18,999.
Vivo V7 Launchd Today in India: Price, Specifications, Offers And More (image: Vivo)
The Vivo has launched its new bezel-less smartphone Vivo V7, a smaller version of the Vivo V7+ in India at an event in Gurugram. Vivo V7, as the device has been named by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, boasts of an edge-to-edge Full-Screen display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Along with this, the smartphone also sports a 24-megapixel selfie camera.
Watch: India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a Smartphone
In terms of specifications, Vivo V7 features 5.7-inch bezel-less display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core SoC. The smartphone carries a 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 7.1.2-based Funtouch OS 3.2. Connectivity options on the Vivo V7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and FM radio.
In terms of optics, the V7+ comes with a 16-megapixel primary camera and an even better 24-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.
The buyers can buy Vivo V7 exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 18,990. Flipkart will be offering various deals for the buyers of Vivo V7 like no-cost EMI’s, exchange offer and cash back to those who pre-book the phone today after the launch.
Also Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?
Watch: India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a Smartphone
In terms of specifications, Vivo V7 features 5.7-inch bezel-less display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core SoC. The smartphone carries a 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 7.1.2-based Funtouch OS 3.2. Connectivity options on the Vivo V7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and FM radio.
In terms of optics, the V7+ comes with a 16-megapixel primary camera and an even better 24-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.
The buyers can buy Vivo V7 exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 18,990. Flipkart will be offering various deals for the buyers of Vivo V7 like no-cost EMI’s, exchange offer and cash back to those who pre-book the phone today after the launch.
Also Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manushi Chhillar's Outfit Will Go Down In The Archives As Our Legacy, Say Designers Falguni-Shane
- Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 Twin Debuts at Rider Mania 2017
- AbRam Khan Thinks that Amitabh Bachchan is Shah Rukh's Father
- Miss World 2017: Manushi Chhillar Always Calm and Composed, Reveals Ramp Walk Trainer
- The Journey of Manushi Chhillar: From Changing Lives To Winning The Crown