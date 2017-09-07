Vivo V7, V7+ to Launch in India Today; Watch The Launch Event Live

Vivo is set to launch two of its latest smartphones - Vivo V7 and Vivo V7+ today in India. The Chinese smartphone company will bring the two smartphones as an upgrade to its existing Vivo V5 and Vivo V5 Plus offering. The V7 and V7+ will boast of a similar selfie prowess, with the addition of the currently trending 'Full-View edge' displays, just like the 'Infinity display' on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG Q6. Both the Vivo devices are expected to feature 24-megapixels selfie camera.The upcoming Vivo phones are expected to be powered by low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and will come in 5.5 and 5.7-inch screen sizes. The plus variant could feature 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage powered by Android nougat OS. The expected prices of the Vivo V7 and V7+ are Rs 19,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.Watch this space for the live launch of the new Vivo smartphones.