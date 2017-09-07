Tech
Vivo V7+, Vivo V7 Launch Live: Watch The Mega Selfie Smartphone Unveiling

News18.com | September 7, 2017, 12:04 PM IST
Vivo is all set to the Vivo V7 and Vivo V7+ smartphones in India on September 7. The Vivo V7 and V7+ phones are expected to feature 24-megapixels selfie camera. Inspired by the edge-to-edge ‘infinity’ displays of the latest Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, both the Vivo V7 and V7 Plus will offer Full View edge displays, similar to the one also found in the LG Q6 and G6.

The upcoming Vivo phones are expected to be powered by low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and will come in 5.5 and 5.7-inch screen sizes. The plus variant could feature 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage powered by Android nougat OS. The expected prices of the Vivo V7 and V7+ are Rs 19,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

WATCH THE VIVO 7+ AND VIVO V7 LAUNCH EVENT LIVE:

Sep 7, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)
Sep 7, 2017 11:50 am (IST)

Vivo V7+ is expected to feature a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Stay tuned for more updates...

