Vivo V7+ With 24MP Selfie-Camera, Full View Display Launched at Rs 21,990

Vivo V7+ has been launched in India today at a price of Rs 21,990. The latest smartphones by Vivo boasts of a superior selfie quality owing to a 24-megapixel selfie shooter embedded into in. The Vivo V7+ also comes with a Full View Display that borrows its design from the Samsung Galaxy S8’s ‘Infinity Display’. In terms of specifications, the Vivo smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM, along with a 64GB internal storage.The Vivo V7+ comes with a 5.99-inch HD display and runs the Android 7.1.2 Nougat, topped with Vivo’s own FunTouch 3.2 OS. The V7+ is backed by a 3225 mAh battery and comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. It also offers features like Selfie flash and a dual SIM slot, along with a dedicated microSD.Vivo V7+ will be available for sale pan India starting September 14 in two colour variants – Black and White at a price of Rs 21,990. Interested users can book the smartphone today, September 7 onwards through e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart.