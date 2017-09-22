Vivo X20, X20 Plus With Dual Camera, Bezel-Less Display Launched
Vivo has launched the X20 and X20 Plus in China as its latest premium offerings. Find out what the devices have to offer.
Vivo X20 has been launched in China. (Image: Vivo)
Vivo X20 and X20 Plus have been launched in China today as Vivo’s latest premium offerings. The new Vivo smartphones boast of a dual camera lens setup as well as an 18:9 aspect ratio display, the trending smartphone technology these days. The Vivo X20 Plus comes as the larger variant of the Vivo X20, carrying the same specifications apart from the screen size and the battery. The smartphones have been priced at CNY 2,998 (~ Rs 30,000) and CNY 3,498 (~ Rs 34,500)and will be up for pre-orders starting September 25. The open sale for the Vivo smartphones will start from September 30.
In terms of specifications, the Vivo devices come with a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Vivo X20 sporting a 6.01-inch display while the X20 Plus variant carrying a larger 6.43-inch screen, both delivering a 1080x2160 pixels resolution. Both the Vivo smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and carry a 4GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. The devices run the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS topped with Vivo’s own FunTouch UI. The Vivo X20 weighs 159 grams and measures 155.85x75.15x7.2mm in dimensions. Its counterpart weighs 181.5 grams and measures 165.32x80.09x7.45mm.
Also read: Micromax Canvas Infinity Review: Most Affordable Bezel-Less Smartphone
The optics on the X20 and the X20 Plus carry a dual camera setup at the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The selfie shooter comes with a 12-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture. While the Vivo X20 comes with a 3245 mAh battery, the X20 Plus runs on a larger 3905 mAh battery. Connectivity options on the smartphones include a dual SIM slot, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0, OTG and GPS. The smartphones also carry a fingerprint sensor at the back.
The Vivo X20 and X20 Plus have been launched in three colour variants - Matte Black, Gold, and Rose Gold.
Watch Video: Vivo V7 Plus Review: Made For Selfie Lovers, Not For Power Users
In terms of specifications, the Vivo devices come with a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Vivo X20 sporting a 6.01-inch display while the X20 Plus variant carrying a larger 6.43-inch screen, both delivering a 1080x2160 pixels resolution. Both the Vivo smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and carry a 4GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. The devices run the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS topped with Vivo’s own FunTouch UI. The Vivo X20 weighs 159 grams and measures 155.85x75.15x7.2mm in dimensions. Its counterpart weighs 181.5 grams and measures 165.32x80.09x7.45mm.
Also read: Micromax Canvas Infinity Review: Most Affordable Bezel-Less Smartphone
The optics on the X20 and the X20 Plus carry a dual camera setup at the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The selfie shooter comes with a 12-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture. While the Vivo X20 comes with a 3245 mAh battery, the X20 Plus runs on a larger 3905 mAh battery. Connectivity options on the smartphones include a dual SIM slot, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0, OTG and GPS. The smartphones also carry a fingerprint sensor at the back.
The Vivo X20 and X20 Plus have been launched in three colour variants - Matte Black, Gold, and Rose Gold.
Watch Video: Vivo V7 Plus Review: Made For Selfie Lovers, Not For Power Users