Vivo Y69 With 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 14,990
Vivo Y69 will be available for sale September 1 onwards through offline and online channels. Read to know what all the latest Vivo smartphone offers.
Vivo Y69 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 14,990. (Image: Vivo)
Vivo Y69 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 14,990. The latest selfie-focussed smartphone by the company will be available from September 1 through online e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart as well as through offline retail stores. The Vivo Y69 weighs 162.8 grams and carries dimensions of 154.6x 75.7x 7.7 mm. The budget Android smartphone boasts of a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a Samsung S5K3P3ST sensor.
The regular specifications of the Vivo Y69 include a 5.5-inch HD display with 720x1290 pixel resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6570 SoC and comes with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using an external microSD card. The Vivo smartphone runs Vivo’s own Funtouch 3.2 OS on top of Android 7.0 Nougat.
The primary camera of the smartphone includes a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3L8 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and offers dual-LED flash functionality. Connectivity Options on the Vivo Y69 include 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, micro-USB and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The smartphone also carries a fingerprint sensor embedded in its home button.
Vivo Y69 will be available for sale September 1 onwards in Champagne Gold and Matte Black colour options through offline and online channels at a price of Rs 14,990.
Watch Video: Lonewolf Game Review | A First-Person Sniper Game You Just Can't Miss
The regular specifications of the Vivo Y69 include a 5.5-inch HD display with 720x1290 pixel resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6570 SoC and comes with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using an external microSD card. The Vivo smartphone runs Vivo’s own Funtouch 3.2 OS on top of Android 7.0 Nougat.
The primary camera of the smartphone includes a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3L8 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and offers dual-LED flash functionality. Connectivity Options on the Vivo Y69 include 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, micro-USB and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The smartphone also carries a fingerprint sensor embedded in its home button.
Vivo Y69 will be available for sale September 1 onwards in Champagne Gold and Matte Black colour options through offline and online channels at a price of Rs 14,990.
Watch Video: Lonewolf Game Review | A First-Person Sniper Game You Just Can't Miss
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- McGregor Vows Victory Against Mayweather as D-Day Nears
- Sniff Movie Review: Khushmeet Gill Makes For a Determined Little Detective
- Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Review: Cruiser Lover's Wet Dream
- Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Review: A Guilty Pleasure At Best
- Ranveer-Deepika, Sanjay-Salman Turn Heads at Star-Studded Festival Party