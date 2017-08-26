Vivo Y69 With 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 14,990

Vivo Y69 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 14,990. The latest selfie-focussed smartphone by the company will be available from September 1 through online e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart as well as through offline retail stores. The Vivo Y69 weighs 162.8 grams and carries dimensions of 154.6x 75.7x 7.7 mm. The budget Android smartphone boasts of a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a Samsung S5K3P3ST sensor.The regular specifications of the Vivo Y69 include a 5.5-inch HD display with 720x1290 pixel resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6570 SoC and comes with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using an external microSD card. The Vivo smartphone runs Vivo’s own Funtouch 3.2 OS on top of Android 7.0 Nougat.The primary camera of the smartphone includes a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3L8 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and offers dual-LED flash functionality. Connectivity Options on the Vivo Y69 include 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, micro-USB and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The smartphone also carries a fingerprint sensor embedded in its home button.Vivo Y69 will be available for sale September 1 onwards in Champagne Gold and Matte Black colour options through offline and online channels at a price of Rs 14,990.