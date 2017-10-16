Vodafone Announces 90GB of 4G Mobile Internet Data For Rs 399

Vodafone has introduced a new 4G mobile internet plan which offers 90GB data with six months validity for Rs 399. The plan also includes free voice calls and is valid for pre-paid users only. Post-paid Vodafone subscribers are reportedly required to pay Rs 499 for a similar plan. This is a festive offer for a limited time.Vodafone had recently launched a data plan offering 1 GB of 4G or 3G data per day along with free calls even during roaming to its Delhi-NCR subscribers for Rs 392 with 28 days of validity.Earlier, Vodafone had announced 'Vodafone Campus Survival Kit' for students in Delhi-NCR. The scheme, which is only for new connections, costs Rs 445 which will offer students unlimited voice calls, 1GB per day of 3G or 4G data for 84 days, discount coupons and a messenger bag free as part of the offer. Subsequent recharges will be for Rs 352 that will give the above-mentioned benefits."The survival kit is for Rs 445, it includes discount booklet from Ola, Zomato and others, valid for 84 days, post the expiration, 352 recharge will give them same benefits.