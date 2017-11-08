Vodafone, Huawei Achieve First 5G Data Connection in Italy
Vodafone and Huawei have together achieved first 5G Data Connection in Italy. The 5G trials clocked speeds of up to 2.7 Gbps.
Vodafone, Huawei achieve 5G data connection in Italy. (File photo)
Vodafone has achieved the first 5G data connection in Italy. The 5G trials were conducted by Vodafone in partnership with Huawei, which made available a radio base station using Massive MIMO technology. It’s part of trials in Milan promoted by the Ministry for Economic Development. Vodafone, which was selected to conduct 5G trials in the Milan metropolitan area, used frequencies in the 3.7-3.8 GHz portion of spectrum made available by the Ministry.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Selfie Smartphone of the Year: Nokia 8 or Oppo F3 Plus? Vote And Win
The 5G data connection was achieved using an antenna located at the Vodafone Village in Milan, marking the start of the planned network rollout. The success of the 5G trial represents a major step forward. This was a real live test demonstrating the use of 5G Prototype equipment that already meets the current 3GPP standard, including Massive MIMO technology, which increases both capacity and coverage.
During the test, the 5G network reached download speeds of more than 2.7 Gigabits per second, with a latency of just over a millisecond.
Watch Video: Exclusive Interview - Chris Jaffe, VP User Interface, Netflix
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Selfie Smartphone of the Year: Nokia 8 or Oppo F3 Plus? Vote And Win
The 5G data connection was achieved using an antenna located at the Vodafone Village in Milan, marking the start of the planned network rollout. The success of the 5G trial represents a major step forward. This was a real live test demonstrating the use of 5G Prototype equipment that already meets the current 3GPP standard, including Massive MIMO technology, which increases both capacity and coverage.
During the test, the 5G network reached download speeds of more than 2.7 Gigabits per second, with a latency of just over a millisecond.
Watch Video: Exclusive Interview - Chris Jaffe, VP User Interface, Netflix
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- KBC 9: When Yuvraj Singh Broke Down In Front of Big B, Vidya Balan
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]
- Farah Khan Shared Bollywood Knowledge With Harvey Weinstein
- Santner Combines With Grandhomme to Take a Blinder in Third T20I
- Honda Grazia 125cc Scooter Launched in India at Rs 57,897