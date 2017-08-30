Vodafone Increasing Price of Free Data, Calls Scheme From Rs 352 to Rs 392

Telecom operator Vodafone today said it will offer 1 GB of 4G or 3G data per day along with free calls even during roaming to its Delhi-NCR subscribers for Rs 392 with 28 days of validity. The same plan was earlier available for Rs 352."Enjoy 1 GB 4G or 3G data per day and unlimited free local, STD and roaming calls for 28 days with a recharge of Rs 392," Vodadfone said in a statement. The company announced another scheme priced at Rs 198 under which it will offer 2 GB of 4G data and unlimited Vodafone-to-Vodafone calling (both local and roaming)."We found an existing need for these subscribers to have a pocket friendly pack that enables them to stay connected with their world even while they are travelling or out of station. Vodafone Delhi has designed the pack precisely to bridge that need," Vodafone India, Business Head for Delhi- NCR, Alok Verma said.