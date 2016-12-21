»
1-min read

Vodafone Launches 4G Services in Nagpur

Press Trust Of India

First published: December 21, 2016, 9:58 AM IST | Updated: Yesterday
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Vodafone Launches 4G Services in Nagpur
Vodafone said 4G services will be made available in several more towns and cities across the state by March 2017. (Image: Reuters)

Country's second biggest mobile network operator Vodafone launched its 4G services in the orange city, which will enable high-speed data usage.

Also read: OnePlus to Make 3T Mobile Phones in India From Early 2017

The service was launched by Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is also District Guardian Minister.

Read more: Apple iPhone 8 Models Likely to Sport OLED Curved Displays

The company said 4G services will be made available in several more towns and cities across the state by March 2017.

"4G has the potential to revolutionise the mobile experience through powerful innovation that impacts how we work and live," its chief operating officer Naveen Chopra, said at a press conference here.

Read more: Twitter CTO Adam Messinger to Leave the Company After 5 Years

 

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.