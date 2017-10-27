Vodafone Offers Unlimited Calls, 500 MB data for Rs 69
Vodafone is now offering unlimited calling and 500 MB data at about Rs 69 with 7 days of validity.
The new Vodafone packs are available across all retail outlets, USSD, website and its app. (File photo)
India's second-largest telecom operator Vodafone today announced a short-duration plan that offers unlimited calling and 500 MB data at about Rs 69 with 7 days of validity.
The move comes at a time when the Indian telecom market - the second-largest in the world after China - is witnessing an intensifying competition among telecom operators which are trying to outdo each other with newer packs and attractive bundled offers to woo consumers.
Vodafone, in a statement, said its 'SuperWeek plan' will enable customers to make "unlimited local and STD calls to any network bundled with 500 MB data at just Rs 69 for a week".
Repeat purchases of the pack can be made, Vodafone said, adding that the new packs are available across all retail outlets, USSD, website and its app.
