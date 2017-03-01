  • Associate Sponsor
Vodafone Rolls Out 4G service in Pune

Press Trust Of India

Updated: March 1, 2017, 2:48 PM IST
Vodafone India Ltd announced the launch of its Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G service in Pune.

Vodafone SuperNetTM4G services have now been rolled out in 107 cities and towns in Maharashtra & Goa including Nagpur, Nashik, Vasai, Akola, Chandrapur, Amravati, Latur, Dhule, Malegaon, Goa, Ahmednagar, Nanded, Sangli, Miraj, Kolhapur, Jalgaon etc. and will soon be rolled out across all major towns and cities of Maharashtra by March 2017, a release issued said.

Ashish Chandra, Business Head - Maharashtra & Goa Circle, Vodafone India said, "We started our 4G journey in Maharashtra from Nagpur and followed it up with launches in 107 cities and towns within a period of 3 months. Vodafone is now expanding its services across the IT, manufacturing and education hub of Pune."

First Published: March 1, 2017, 2:48 PM IST
