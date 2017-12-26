Vodafone to Start VoLTE Services in India by January
Vodafone India on Tuesday confirmed the roll-out of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services beginning January 2018. In the first phase, Vodafone VoLTE service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Kolkata and will be extended across the country in a short time, the company said in a statement.
"Vodafone is getting future ready with the advent of newer technologies and digital services. The introduction of VoLTE will enhance customer experience with HD quality calling and offer our customers newer possibilities. Vodafone VoLTE is an important step towards introducing futuristic technology enhancing our data strong network," said Sunil Sood, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone India.
