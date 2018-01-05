Watch: Elon Musk's Time-Lapse Videos Show Falcon Heavy in Its Full Glory

Falcon Heavy goes vertical pic.twitter.com/uG1k0WISv1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2018

Team at the Cape completed additional propellant loading tests today. Extreme weather slowed operations but Falcon 9 and the Zuma spacecraft are healthy and go for launch—now targeting January 7 from Pad 40 in Florida. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 5, 2018

Elon Musk has sparked the interest of all space enthusiasts yet again after sharing a couple of videos of the upcoming SpaceX rocket, which he claims to be the most powerful rocket ever built by a factor of two. In the first video, Falcon Heavy, as the SpaceX rocket is named, can be seen going vertical in a time-lapse shot at the 39A Launchpad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the same Launchpad from which the historic Apollo 11 moon rocket was launched. While the second video shows entire Falcon Heavy through drone shots in its full glory.As per Musk, Falcon Heavy will fly at speeds “equal to 18 Boeing 747 aircraft at full throttle” with a total 2,500 tons of thrust. He had also confirmed earlier that Falcon Heavy’s hold down test fire will take place next week.Parallel to this, SpaceX has announced the delay of its Zuma mission yet again, which has already been delayed from its previous take off which was scheduled for November. As per the recent tweet by SpaceX, the private space company is now eyeing January 7 as the launch date for the US government satellite. The company is apparently facing extreme weather conditions due to storm Grayson (also known as Bomb Cyclone) as a major hurdle to give a go-ahead to the launch.Alongside the much secretive mission being undertaken by SpaceX, the Falcon Heavy is gaining the eyes because of the recent posts made by the company and Elon Musk on various social media platforms. It is surprising that even Musk is not sure about the how the launch of the Falcon Heavy will play out. Though one thing that he guarantees is a thrill for space enthusiasts – “Excitement on launch day guaranteed, one way or another".