Honor 6X Launched For Rs 12,999: Here is All You Need to know

Honor has been planning this for long and now they have set a date for the launch of Honor 6X in India. The phone will launch in India on January 24.

The Honor 6X is powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 processor and sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The dual camera setup at the back consists of 12MP and 2MP sensors and in the front there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery.

Here are the live updates from the event: