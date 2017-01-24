LIVE NOW
Honor 6X Launched For Rs 12,999: Here is All You Need to know

News18.com | January 24, 2017, 1:50 PM IST
Event Highlights

Honor has been planning this for long and now they have set a date for the launch of Honor 6X in India. The phone will launch in India on January 24.

The Honor 6X is powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 processor and sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The dual camera setup at the back consists of 12MP and 2MP sensors and in the front there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery.

Here are the live updates from the event:

Jan 24, 2017 2:00 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)

The dual-lens rear camera of the Honor 6X. 


Jan 24, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)

Check out the Honor 6X. 


Jan 24, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)

Thanks folks for joining us. The event has now ended. 


Jan 24, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)

The 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM version of the Honor 6X costs Rs 15,999 while the 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM version of the phone is priced at Rs 12,999. 


Jan 24, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 1:45 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 1:32 pm (IST)

You can use WhatsApp on two different SIM cards on the Honor 6X. 


Jan 24, 2017 1:29 pm (IST)

The Honor 6X offers Wi-Fi bridge which helps you to share your Wi-Fi connection with your friends. It works as a repeater. Sounds cool! 


Jan 24, 2017 1:20 pm (IST)

The Honor 6X dual camera offers Pro mode along with Splash photography. 


Jan 24, 2017 1:18 pm (IST)

The Honor 6X offers light painting. 


Jan 24, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 1:07 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 1:07 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 1:06 pm (IST)

The Honor brand, powered by Huawei, is present in 74 countries: Sanjeev


Jan 24, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

The Make in India journey for Honor started with Holly 3. The swag phone Honor 6X will also be made in India. 


Jan 24, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)

10 million units of Huawei P9 units shipped globally. 


Jan 24, 2017 1:02 pm (IST)

Huawei ranks number 8 among companies investing in R&D out of 2,500. 


Jan 24, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)

139 Million units of Honor smartphones shipped globally: Sanjeev


Jan 24, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)

In the fortune 500 global brands, Huawei Honor ranks 129. 


Jan 24, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)

P. Sanjeev, Vice President -Sales (India Business Head for Huawei & Honor Consumer Business) has taken the centre-stage.


Jan 24, 2017 12:58 pm (IST)

And the Honor 6X launch event starts. Cyrus is on stage. We are live. 


Jan 24, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)

And we are all set here. The Honor 6X launch event is just about to start. Stay tuned.


Jan 24, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)

The Great Rajasthan Food Trail with the Honor 6X. Check it out in action. 



Jan 24, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)

Here is a glimpse of the upcoming Honor 6X. 


Jan 24, 2017 12:35 pm (IST)

The Honor 6X event is expected to begin soon. Stay tuned to this space for LIVE updates. 


Jan 24, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 11:58 am (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 11:57 am (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 11:54 am (IST)

