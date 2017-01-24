Honor 6X Launched For Rs 12,999: Here is All You Need to know

Event Highlights
Honor has been planning this for long and now they have set a date for the launch of Honor 6X in India. The phone will launch in India on January 24.
The Honor 6X is powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 processor and sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The dual camera setup at the back consists of 12MP and 2MP sensors and in the front there is an 8MP selfie camera.
The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery.
Here are the live updates from the event:
The Honor 6X 3GB RAM/ 32GB Storage priced at ₹12,999 in India will be available on flash sale at Feb 2 on @amazonIN #SwagphoneHonor6X pic.twitter.com/egnCxPwiiw— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) January 24, 2017
.@Vaaniofficial and @raftaarmusic will launch the Honor 6X with @psanjeevbrave on stage #SwagphoneHonor6X @HiHonorIndia pic.twitter.com/GYKfMNkUZF— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) January 24, 2017
.@raftaarmusic takes on the stage with a small performance at the launch of #SwagphoneHonor6X @HiHonorIndia pic.twitter.com/QxyByXIKv5— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) January 24, 2017
Honor says that it promises Pan-india coverage for Honor 6X users #SwagphoneHonor6X @HiHonorIndia pic.twitter.com/2Qw5FqV6tE— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) January 24, 2017
Here are the 6 SWAG features of the new #SwagphoneHonor6X @HiHonorIndia pic.twitter.com/BvSNjRM8jK— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) January 24, 2017
Nope Patel from @amazonIN takes to the stage for the launch of #SwagphoneHonor6X @HiHonorIndia pic.twitter.com/NSfGYCLILn— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) January 24, 2017
Biju Menon talks about the dual-camera legacy of Huawei #SwagphoneHonor6X @HiHonorIndia pic.twitter.com/ioe81RPgZs— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) January 24, 2017
Mr Biju Menon takes the stage for the Honor 6X product presentation at the launch #SwagphoneHonor6X @HiHonorIndia pic.twitter.com/Wj9WOrhlcl— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) January 24, 2017
Dual camera magic, 3GB RAM, extra battery life - the much-awaited Honor 6X is now on Amazon. Register now: https://t.co/867ZrEKM3F pic.twitter.com/fuRpHI6O6d— Amazon.in (@amazonIN) January 24, 2017
It will be a @makeinindia phone #SwagphoneHonor6X @HiHonorIndia pic.twitter.com/EfAcUl4QaH— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) January 24, 2017
.@psanjeevbrave says that Honor has been a leader in innovation #SwagphoneHonor6X @HiHonorIndia pic.twitter.com/FajKciV1fX— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) January 24, 2017
The #Honor #SWAGphoneHonor6X is coming in just 10 minutes to reach you. Watch the launch event live on https://t.co/Xr5oYKp6VD & win it! pic.twitter.com/PQRBZURA1d— Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 24, 2017
The guests have arrived at the Registration desk! Do catch the live streaming of #SWAGphoneHonor6X . https://t.co/HldzVPyhgK pic.twitter.com/F4fVDzaZov— Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 24, 2017
It's the SWAG day! Celebrate with us. Do catch the launch of #SWAGphoneHonor6X event live. https://t.co/TRkGKgBQn5 pic.twitter.com/H8l6OR8OtV— Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 24, 2017
The #SWAGphoneHonor6X is coming in just 10 minutes to reach you. Watch the launch event live on https://t.co/m4KdortXIh & win it! pic.twitter.com/JIi2z57uI3— Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 24, 2017
