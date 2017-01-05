Google CEO Sundar Pichai at IIT KGP: Message to Students

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Thursday visited IIT Kharagpur to interact with the distinguished alumnus of the institute. Pichai during his visit to India has already announced training programme in association with B-school Indian School of Business and FICCI to empower SMBs with essential digital skills that will enable them to get online and start using the power of the internet to grow their business.

Google also previewed 'My Business' Websites, an easy-to-use offering to help businesses to have a rich, mobile optimised digital presence that will be launched later this year.

Here are the highlights of the event at IIT KGP where CEO Pichai had interacted with students.