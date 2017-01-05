Google CEO Sundar Pichai at IIT KGP: Message to Students

VIDEO
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Thursday visited
IIT Kharagpur to interact with the distinguished alumnus of the institute. Pichai during his visit to India has already announced training programme in association with B-school Indian School of Business and FICCI to empower SMBs with essential digital skills that will enable them to get online and start using the power of the internet to grow their business. Also Read: Google India Announces Free Digital Training For Small Businesses
Google also previewed 'My Business' Websites, an easy-to-use offering to help businesses to have a rich, mobile optimised digital presence that will be launched later this year.
Here are the highlights of the event at IIT KGP where CEO Pichai had interacted with students.
Jan 5, 2017 1:06 pm (IST)
That's it. Thanks for joining!
Jan 5, 2017 1:06 pm (IST)
Pichai says good bye with a mega selfie.
Jan 5, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)
Virat Kohli is Pichai's favorite current cricketer.
Jan 5, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)
A student asks Pichai: How can I replace you at Google?
Pichai: Be careful what you wish for! Happy to discuss with you over a cup of chai.
Jan 5, 2017 1:02 pm (IST)
Prof Roy, Prof Indranil Manna are Pichai's favourite professors.
Jan 5, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)
Loved watching Sachin Tendulkar play: Pichai
Jan 5, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)
Spend time with children, watch cricket: Pichai during free time.
Jan 5, 2017 12:59 pm (IST)
Writing is an important skill to have: Pichai
Jan 5, 2017 12:58 pm (IST)
Don't feel the pressure of what others are telling you. Devote time to what you love: Pichai on managing time at IITs.
Jan 5, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)
If you are comfortable in what your are doing then you are not pushing yourself enough: Pichai
Jan 5, 2017 12:55 pm (IST)
I got into Google because Larry Page did not interview me: Pichai laughs!
Jan 5, 2017 12:54 pm (IST)
Pichai appeared for his first job interview at Google on April 1, 2004. Google had just announced Gmail and he had no clue about it.
Jan 5, 2017 12:53 pm (IST)
Maybe we should open a Google campus at KGP: Pichai replies to students willing to work for Google.
Jan 5, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)
It's absolutely okay if you don't make it to IITs. Life is much bigger than that and it really doesn't matter whether you are from IIT or not.
Jan 5, 2017 12:48 pm (IST)
It's shocking that people start preparing for IITs in their 8th grade: Pichai
Jan 5, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)
India will be a global player in the digital economy going forward: Pichai
Jan 5, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)
We want prices of smartphones to drop further and also connectivity is a major focus area for us.We do programmes like Internet Sathi to train people on using the Internet in rural areas: Pichai
Jan 5, 2017 12:44 pm (IST)
Getting Google to work in all languages in India is a big priority for us: Pichai
Jan 5, 2017 12:43 pm (IST)
Pichai replies: We are thoughtful about what we put on Google Doodle and it doesn't matter what I want.
Jan 5, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)
Can you dedicate a Google Doodle for IIT KGP for a day? A student question Pichai.
Jan 5, 2017 12:41 pm (IST)
Google Betting Big on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence: Pichai
Jan 5, 2017 12:41 pm (IST)
Pichai: As a leader, it is your responsibility to make others successful. Leadership is not merely about personal success. It's all about teamwork.
Jan 5, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)
Innovation doesn't necessarily be restricted to just engineering: Pichai
Jan 5, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)
Getting into a prestigious institute doesn't ensure success: Pichai
Jan 5, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)
Institute should work towards real life challenges apart from just academics.
Jan 5, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)
Explore different things and find your true passion: Pichai
Jan 5, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)
Pichai on education:
One of the great things about India is there is a lot of emphasis on education. I would encourage people to follow their passions a bit more.
Jan 5, 2017 12:35 pm (IST)
Pichai on startups:
In India, the potential is there but the market is developing. It will take a few more years to scale up. Startups need to set their sights higher.
In around 10 years time, India will be home to large software companies.
Jan 5, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)
Pichai was running Google 10 years after he passed out of IIT.
Jan 5, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)
What are crazy things you have done at IIT KGP apart from saying 'abey saale'?
Pichai says, "Staying late in the night, missing classes... and more... Good memories."
Jan 5, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)
Access to Computing Made a Huge Difference: Pichai
Jan 5, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)
Over 1200 questions for Pichai at IIT KGP.
Jan 5, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)
Getting into IITs involves a lot of hard work: Pichai
Jan 5, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)
Did you ever bunk classes? Pichai says "Of course!"
Jan 5, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)
Pichai back on campus after 23 years.
Pichai back on campus after 23 years.
Jan 5, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)
Over 3,500 students at IIT KGP eagerly waiting to hear Pichai.
Jan 5, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai on stage.
Jan 5, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)
India will provide new opportunities to improve technology infrastructure across the world: Google India Head
Jan 5, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)
IIT gave us our favourite CEO: Google India Head
Jan 5, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)
When we build for India, we build for the world: Google India head
Jan 5, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)
India is a mobile-first nation. Most businesses in India will target new models on mobile- Google India Head.
Jan 5, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)
I genuinely hope that none of the IITians leave India- Google India head.
Jan 5, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)
Google and IITs have got a long history. Most top performers at Google are IITians. Google CEO Sundar Pichai belonged to 1993 batch- Google India Head Rajan Anandan.
Jan 5, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)
Google India head Rajan Anandan on stage at IIT KGP.
Jan 5, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)
