Watch Live: New Xiaomi Selfie Smartphone Series Launch Along With MIUI 9
Xiaomi is set to launch a brand new series of smartphones in India. Catch the launch live here.
Xiaomi is set to launch a brand new series of smartphones in India. (Image: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/files)
Xiaomi is set to launch an entirely new series of smartphones at an event today in India. Though not much has been unveiled about the upcoming smartphones by the Chinese OEM, the only hint we have so far is that the device to be launched will be selfie focussed. To recall, Xiaomi has never offered a selfie-focused smartphone in its product portfolio before, unlike other smartphone companies like Oppo and Vivo, who majorly depend upon their selfie offerings for sales in the country. As per reports, the brand new series by Xiaomi will be unveiled alongside an announcement to be made by Xiaomi related to the MIUI 9.
Speculations first indicated the release of a Mi Note series in India today, considering that the series has never made its way to India. Xiaomi discarded that idea with a tweet that stated 'No Note'. So this makes it clear that there will be a brand new series of smartphones making its way to India. Catch the launch of the Xiaomi smartphone live here:
