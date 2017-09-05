WATCH Live: Xiaomi Mi A1 with Dual-lens Camera Announced

Xiaomi is all set to launch its first dual-lens camera smartphone in India. The device is expected to be priced competitively and will take on the likes of Moto G5s Plus. For those of you who've thought that Xiaomi's going to launch the Mi 5X as their next smartphone on September 5, get ready to be disappointed. Xiaomi is not launching the much talked about dual-camera smartphone in India. Instead, some reports suggest that this will be an altogether a new smartphone from the Chinese technology company for India. This phone will be very similar to the Mi 5X.
All 3 variants of #MiA1 are highly fingerprint resistant with a black version that comes with anti-fingerprint coating! pic.twitter.com/Ei8XUGSh32— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 5, 2017
Please welcome, @donovansung, Director of Product Management and Marketing @Xiaomi Global on stage! pic.twitter.com/iGZnsT3JqW— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 5, 2017
With ~59% growth YoY, Xiaomi has become the #5 smartphone brand in the world! RT if you’re a Xiaomi user! pic.twitter.com/BNsSBINunX— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 5, 2017
Our Flagship Dual Camera Phone global launch happening at 12PM today - catch the livestream here:https://t.co/9XUje7ziis pic.twitter.com/a6dSpO3QU5— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 5, 2017
