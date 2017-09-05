Tech
WATCH Live: Xiaomi Mi A1 with Dual-lens Camera Announced

News18.com | September 5, 2017, 12:30 PM IST
Xiaomi is all set to launch its first dual-lens camera smartphone in India. The device is expected to be priced competitively and will take on the likes of Moto G5s Plus. For those of you who've thought that Xiaomi's going to launch the Mi 5X as their next smartphone on September 5, get ready to be disappointed. Xiaomi is not launching the much talked about dual-camera smartphone in India. Instead, some reports suggest that this will be an altogether a new smartphone from the Chinese technology company for India. This phone will be very similar to the Mi 5X.

WATCH LAUNCH LIVE:



Stay tuned to this space for live updates.
Sep 5, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)

Talking of the camera, the Xiaomi Mi A1 offers a 12-megapixels wide-angle lens along with a 12-megapixels telephoto lens which offers 2X optical zoom.

Sep 5, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

The Xiaomi Mi A1 comes with dual-lens camera...

Sep 5, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)

Check out the new Xiaomi Mi A1...

Sep 5, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

Xiaomi showcases Mi A1 not Mi 5X. 

Sep 5, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

Offline has grown more than 10X from Jan to July: Manu Jain

Sep 5, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

Mi.com is the fourth biggest e-commerce platform in India: Manu Jain

Sep 5, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Granted about 4000 patents: Jain. 

Sep 5, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Xiaomi takes pride in making its own chipset. 

Sep 5, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)

Xiaomi entered 3 years back in India. Claims to have sold 25 million phones in India soon. 

Sep 5, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

We are the fastest growing smartphone brand in the country: Manu Jain

Sep 5, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

Xiaomi sees 25 percent QoQ growth. Big boost from retail store. 

Sep 5, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 11:14 am (IST)

Xiaomi will launch its first dual-lens camera smartphone today at a global event in New Delhi. The event is scheduled to begin at 12PM. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates. 

