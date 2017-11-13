Watch 'Tech and Auto Show': New Ford EcoSport, Katrina Kaif on Xiaomi Redmi Y1 & More
The Tech And Auto Show - Episode 20 comes with a power-packed line-up as we start off by telling you just how good the all-new Ford EcoSport is and whether it is worth your money. It does have a new petrol engine and gets a few nips and tucks to the exterior design, but there's still more to it than what meets the eye. We also compare two giants – the Samsung On Max and the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 – in a bid to find out which big screen phone is the better bet when it comes to buying one in a budget of less than Rs 17,000 in India. That's not it, Xiaomi has recently forayed into an all-new segment with its latest offerings. The 'Redmi Y' series launched recently boasts of an enhanced selfie experience for its users. With a starting price of Rs 8,999, the Redmi Y1 sports a 16-megapixel front camera along with LED Selfie-light and is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC. We talk about it with Manu Jain and Katrina Kaif to find out what's special about it.
