Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Watch 'Tech and Auto Show': New Ford EcoSport, Katrina Kaif on Xiaomi Redmi Y1 & More

Don't forget to tune into the Tech And Auto show every Saturday 7:30 PM and Sunday 1:30 PM only on CNN-News18.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2017, 9:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch 'Tech and Auto Show': New Ford EcoSport, Katrina Kaif on Xiaomi Redmi Y1 & More
The Tech And Auto Show on CNN-News18. (Image: News18.com)
The Tech And Auto Show - Episode 20 comes with a power-packed line-up as we start off by telling you just how good the all-new Ford EcoSport is and whether it is worth your money. It does have a new petrol engine and gets a few nips and tucks to the exterior design, but there's still more to it than what meets the eye. We also compare two giants – the Samsung On Max and the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 – in a bid to find out which big screen phone is the better bet when it comes to buying one in a budget of less than Rs 17,000 in India. That's not it, Xiaomi has recently forayed into an all-new segment with its latest offerings. The 'Redmi Y' series launched recently boasts of an enhanced selfie experience for its users. With a starting price of Rs 8,999, the Redmi Y1 sports a 16-megapixel front camera along with LED Selfie-light and is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC. We talk about it with Manu Jain and Katrina Kaif to find out what's special about it.

Catch the full action on the Tech And Auto Show - Episode 20.

Don't forget to tune into the show every Saturday 7:30 PM and Sunday 1:30 PM only on CNN-News18.

Watch: Tech And Auto Show - Episode 20
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES