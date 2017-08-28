Tech
Watch 'Tech And Auto Show': Nokia 8 Review, BMW M3 And More

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2017, 4:44 PM IST
Watch 'Tech And Auto Show': Nokia 8 Review, BMW M3 And More
The Tech And Auto Show on CNN-News18. (Image: News18.com)
On the eleventh episode of the ‘Tech And Auto Show’, we review the latest Nokia flagship offering – the Nokia 8. Along with this, we play a one-of-a-kind mobile sniper game that will certainly up your smartphone gaming experience. Car lovers are in for a treat as we bring the 'Mad Max' edition of the BMW series with the BMW M3. To wrap it up, we catch up with Puneet Anand, Sr. GM and Group Head Marketing - Hyundai Motor India Ltd., as he tells us about all the 'segment firsts' that the 5th generation Hyundai Verna comes with.

Catch the full episode 11 of the 'Tech And Auto Show' right here:

Watch: Tech And Auto Show – Episode 11


 

