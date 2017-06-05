Watch The 'Tech And Auto Show': Virat Kohli's Exclusive Interview, HTC U11Review & More

The 'Tech And Auto Show' started its season-2 this weekend and now you can also watch the show on TV. The 'Tech And Auto Show' airs every Saturday 7:30 PM and Sunday 1:30 PM on CNN-News18. For those of you who missed out on the show this weekend, watch it here on News18.com

Tech And Auto Show | EP1 | HTC U11, Maruti Dzire, Virat Kohli & More

On the first episode, we get you the Review of HTC U11 and the first drive review of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Don't forget the second half of the show where we chat exclusively with Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli.