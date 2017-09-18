Watch: The Tech And Auto Show: Xiaomi Mi A1, Hyundai Verna, LG Q6 & More
On this week's episode of the Tech And Auto Show, we get you the first drive review of the all-new Hyundai Verna. Hyundai Verna is now available in over 10 different trim levels with two engine and two transmission options. The most popular one is going to be the top-end diesel manual transmission Hyundai Verna and that’s what we drove for this review. The 6-speed automatic transmission is reliable and the great throw is a delightful affair with the Verna. The 1.6 litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine offers 128PS power that’s more than enough for city and highway driving. You’ll also get 260 nm of torque that’s more than its rivals and is delivered very linearly across both lower and higher spectrum of the rpm.
We also get you the first impressions review of the new Xiaomi Mi A1. With the competition in the budget dual-lens camera smartphone segment heating up slowly, the Xiaomi Mi A1 is poised to take on the likes of Honor 6X, Lenovo K8 Note, Moto G5s Plus and Coolpad Cool Play 6 for a price of Rs 14,999.
There is also a the review of the new LG Q6 on the show. LG has been known for introducing new designs in its high-end smartphones since the beginning of its LG V series. Innovations like dual-display that has a small, separate strip of display on top for easier access to functions, an 18:9 display, which is now widely known as Samsung Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display, were both introduced first by LG. Now the electronics giant has decided to offer similar features in its budget offerings as well. The recently launched LG Q6 is a prime example of that. LG Q6 comes as the first budget segment offering that carries an 18:9 wide aspect ratio display. Other companies have now, of course, followed the trail, such as Micromax, with its Canvas Infinity.
And there is the new Triumph Street Twin that will make your heart go biking. When it comes to Retro motorcycles then there’s hardly anyone who does it better than Triumph. Their iconic Bonneville range of motorcycles is a testimony to that fact. Even in India, the Bonneville range accounts for the maximum sales by Triumph and the Street Twin is your most accessible way into the Bonneville family. Usually, getting your hands on something iconic or something that you know would stay iconic even after years of ownership is an expensive affair. But, since the Street Twin comes with a competitive price tag of just Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), could it make for one of the best value for money retro motorcycles right now?
