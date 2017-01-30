Welcome BlackPods: Apple AirPods in Jet Black Colour

If owning ordinary shiny white AirPods is not something you would want then it is time to rejoice. Apple Inc is apparently allowing users to purchase the AirPods in black colour (what is being known as BlackPods) or even getting them painted in black colour.

Read more: Silicon Valley Puts Money and Muscle into Fighting Donald Trump Immigrant Curbs

BlackPods is the firm that sells jet black 'AirPods' for nothing less than $249, which is $90 ore than the Apple AirPods.

Don't miss: Vivo V5 Plus Review: Ups the Selfie Ante With Class

The USP of the BlackPods is said to be its luxurious scratch-resistant finish.

The white coloured AirPods remain a bit off-putting for many users who want their AirPods to match the colour of their iPhone.

Also read: Scientists Discover Material that Conducts Electricity But No Heat

Where to buy

The website of BlackPods claims they are customised and are "hand-finished" by a team of skilled artisans based in Brooklyn, New York City.

Read more: BlackBerry Dual SIM Budget Android Smartphone Surfaces

A new pair of BlackPods come at $249 and can be bought from BlackPods own website - http://blackpods.store/.

For people who already own white AirPods, they can opt for the repainting service offered by the firm.