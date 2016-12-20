West Bengal to be Among Top Three States in IT, ITeS Sector: IT Minister Bratya Basu

West Bengal IT Minister Bratya Basu today said the state is on track to be among the top three states in India in the IT and ITeS sector.

"We want to become the top three states in India in IT and ITeS sector by 2020. We are expecting an exponential rise in demand in the sector. We are right on track," Basu said at a JIS University function here.

Seeking industry support to achieve the target, he said seven IT parks will be ready by 2017 and will provide job opportunities to around 20,000 people. During the function, JIS University signed an agreement with NASSCOM under which they would take forward the development of industry-recommended course curricula, to match the different requirements of a highly skilled IT workforce.

The certification will be in conjunction with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and National Skills Development Corporation. Sandhya Chintala of NASSCOM said this is the first university in the state with whom the body has signed a Memorandum of Understanding but nationally they have tie-ups with 15 universities and 78 colleges.

