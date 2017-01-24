West Bengal to Create Digital Depository Worth Rs 11.35 Crore

West Bengal on Tuesday said its information technology department intends to set up a digital depository in which government as well as private entities will be able to deposit important documents at the time issuance, eliminating the use of physical documents.

The creation of digital depository with development, implementation, maintenance and support for five years was estimated at Rs 11.35 crore, the government official said.

The digital depository will enable government departments, institution, organisations and private institutions like school, colleges, universities, hospitals to deposit documents like school leaving certificates, college degrees, academic awards, mark sheet licenses, experience certificates and other testimonials.

Issuers will be able to directly upload citizen testimonials while depository will ease validation of the authenticity of documents.