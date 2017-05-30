Western Digital Unveils New Client SSDs With Lower Power Consumption

Global data storage company Western Digital on Monday unveiled new client solid state drives (SSDs) built with 64-layer 3D NAND (a type of flash memory) technology that offers lower power consumption.

"WD Blue 3D NAND SATA" SSDs will be available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities.

"Delivering 64-layer 3D NAND-based SSDs into the PC segment marks a critical step in our ongoing conversion to this new technology and offers long-term benefits for our customers," said Mike Cordano, President and Chief Operating Officer, Western Digital, in a statement.

The company also announced "SanDisk Ultra 3D" SSD intended for gaming and creative enthusiasts. It includes shock and vibration resistance to protect your drive.

"SanDisk Ultra 3D" SSDs will be available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities.

Both products come with a three-year limited warranty and will be available globally later this year.

