WhatsApp Users Can Now Add Background Colours to Status Updates Like Facebook

WhatsApp adds a colourful status feature in the latest update, is similar to the one on Facebook, where a selection of background colour options pops up when typing a new status update.

IANS

Updated:August 10, 2017, 11:49 AM IST
WhatsApp has rolled out a new update which lets users add a colourful background to text status. The functionality is similar to the one on Facebook, where a selection of background colour options pops up when typing a new status update.

The background can be added to text status by tapping the 'pencil' icon at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen, The Independent reported on Wednesday. However, the update has not been rolled out to all users yet.

WhatsApp had recently restored the text status feature which was removed after the introduction of 'Status' similar to Facebook Stories.

