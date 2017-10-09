'WhatsApp Business' to be Introduced as Standalone App

The much-talked-about WhatsApp for business application is being tested by a private group of testers and the company will introduce it as "WhatsApp Business" -- a standalone app. Its description available on Play Store read: "As a test partner for 'WhatsApp Business', you have early access to a wide range of new features that we've built with you in mind. As you experiment with what this new app has to offer, please share your experiences with us so that we can improve the product."Facebook intends to earn some of the money it spent while acquiring WhatsApp and the new standalone app would charge businesses in future, The Wall Street Journal said late on Friday. "We do intend on charging businesses in the future. We don't have the details of monetisation figured out," WhatsApp's Chief Operating Officer Matt Idema was quoted as saying. "WhatsApp Business" is different from the regular WhatsApp. The logo of the app has been changed from the calling symbol to "B" inside the green conversation bubble.However, after downloading, the app looks the same as WhatsApp, barring the title bar that says "WhatsApp Business". The app has interesting features such as auto responses, creating a business profile, chat migration and analytics. According to reports, businesses are widely using WhatsApp to communicate with their customers, particularly in Asia.