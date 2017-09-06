WhatsApp Business Tools Under Test Run; Plans to Monetize in The Future
WhatsApp is building on tools to better help Businesses connect with their customer base through the chat platform.
Photo for representation. ( Image: News18)
Facebook looks all set to start monetizing its chat platform WhatsApp. In a recent official blog titled, ‘Building for People, and Now Businesses’, WhatsApp has announced that it is working on tools that would help better connect people with businesses which are important to them. The said tools have been under WhatsApp’s task list since long, with the company earlier announcing a ‘green tick’ for the verified business accounts. Further developing on this, WhatsApp is now building on the features that such verified accounts would get. New tools for business accounts on WhatsApp are now under testing via a free WhatsApp Business App for companies. WhatsApp is aiming to build solutions which would help companies like airlines, e-commerce sites and banks to provide useful notifications to their customers, like flight times, delivery confirmations, and other such updates.
WhatsApp currently has a base of more than 1 Billion daily active users. Such features and tools can drastically change how the way things work currently. For starters, businesses will have better visibility with a verified account. Users currently communicate with businesses through WhatsApp in a very minimalistic manner. WhatsApp is aiming to build on this, to a point where it can monetize from Businesses for these features.
As of now, the company is waiting for feedbacks from the test run of these tools, as per the blog. It is expected to roll out the Business Account features soon afterwards.
Watch Video: Xiaomi Mi A1 First Impressions Review | The Android One Delight
