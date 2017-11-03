Tech
WhatsApp Down: App Crashes in India, Other Parts of The World

WhatsApp experienced a global outage this morning and people across the globe took to other social media platforms to report the problem.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2017, 3:15 PM IST
WhatsApp experienced a global outage this morning.
WhatsApp has faced a global outage this morning, as users from different parts of the world reported about not being able to send or receive messages on the chat platform. WhatsApp users have been complaining about the same across various social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. The app crash hit several countries including India, US, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia and various parts of Europe. A similar global WhatsApp crash was experienced back in September wherein the users reported a similar problem of not being able to access their messages on the app.

Twitter erupted with alerts and memes related to the WhatsApp crash, with users using the hashtag #WhatsAppDown. Here are some of the recactions of the twitterati indicating the outage:











