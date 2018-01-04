WhatsApp Had Its Biggest Messaging Day Ever This New Year's Eve

As the world bid goodbye to the year 2017, Facebook-owned WhatsApp achieved an impressive feat on the eve of the New Year. As per data revealed by the chat platform, a record-breaking number of messages were sent through WhatsApp across the globe. Keeping into account all the data that was transferred through WhatsApp between 12 AM to 11:59 PM PST on December 31, a grand total of 75 Billion messages were exchanged amongst WhatsApp users. In addition to the text messages, 13 Billion images and 5 Billion videos were also sent through the messaging app.Being specific to India in this regard, over 20 Billion messages were exchanged between the 200 Million monthly active users of the chat app on the New Year's Eve. Cumulatively, these stats reveal that the New Year's Eve was WhatsApp's biggest messaging day ever. The company experienced a successful year as it expanded its user base in many countries across the globe and introduced several new features to its users. WhatsApp also revealed the five most popular features of the chat platform in 2017, wherein,topped the charts, followed byand, a feature introduced by the company back in November.Following this, were WhatsApp'sfeature, of which WhatsApp claims to have 300 Million daily active users, as well as its newfor photos.