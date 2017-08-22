WhatsApp Update: New WhatsApp Version For iOS Comes With Bug Fixes

WhatsApp has released a new version for iOS devices that has an improved Chat Search feature along with bug fixes. Available for download via the App Store, the new version '2.17.50' would be available for group chats as well, blog website WABetaInfo said on Monday. WhatsApp would finally allow iOS device users to search messages in specific chats.It would also enable the video streaming feature by default for all users and "share any file" on the app as well as the "pin" feature. WhatsApp version '2.17.50' would also have general bug fixes and all localisations updated. Default WhatsApp wallpapers would not be saved in the app, but in the Facebook servers.WhatsApp currently has over one billion daily active users and sees over 55 billion messages being shared every day.